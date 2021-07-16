Zebra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Rush Enterprises makes up 2.1% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RUSHA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 12.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. 1,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

