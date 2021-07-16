Zebra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries comprises approximately 1.2% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,924,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,157,000 after buying an additional 414,288 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 232,170 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 150,252 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MLI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 162,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,107. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.