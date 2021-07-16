Zebra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 36.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Donegal Group makes up about 1.4% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Donegal Group by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of DGICA stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $15.58. 601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,970. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $480.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $110,320.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,619.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGICA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.