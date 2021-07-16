Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 186,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,599.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $384,755 over the last ninety days. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KE traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. 253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

