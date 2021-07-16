Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 35.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 14,340 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 280.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 71,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,108. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.23 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.12. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 37,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,354.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $762,000.00. Insiders sold 194,472 shares of company stock worth $12,868,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

