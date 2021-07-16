Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 6,263 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Natera by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 6.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.97. 7,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.79. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $187,127.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,380,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,366 shares of company stock valued at $25,372,829 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.