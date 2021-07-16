Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC reduced its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110,834 shares during the quarter. Zendesk accounts for approximately 0.4% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $29,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after buying an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,671,000 after purchasing an additional 392,044 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,260,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,048.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 85,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,766.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,865.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,677 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,258. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

NYSE ZEN traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,968. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

