Zenfuse Trading 0% Higher This Week (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $148,715.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00051044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.40 or 0.00873786 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,601,755 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.