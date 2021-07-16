Zero (ZER) Hits Market Capitalization of $983,798.42

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $983,798.42 and $24,411.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0961 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,240,753 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

