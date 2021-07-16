Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi Sells 4,000 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.04, for a total transaction of $1,516,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Janine Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $1,447,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Janine Pelosi sold 8,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $2,792,000.00.

Shares of ZM opened at $356.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.13. The company has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.64, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after buying an additional 535,410 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after buying an additional 132,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.47.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

