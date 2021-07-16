Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $219.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $113.81 and a 1 year high of $236.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $249,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,509,902 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

