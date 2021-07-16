Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $882.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $872.19. The company has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $922.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.