Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 33.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

