Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 11,700 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

