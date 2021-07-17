-$0.02 EPS Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million.

SOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,700,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 706,434 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 523,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. 52.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOI opened at $8.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

