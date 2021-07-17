-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.16). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of BTRS opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70. BTRS has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.32.

In other BTRS news, Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,931.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

