-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05).

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of KTRA stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75. Kintara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 230.7% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 629,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

