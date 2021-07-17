$0.21 EPS Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.16. CNX Resources posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 69.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,004,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,862. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

