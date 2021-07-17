$0.51 EPS Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.40. Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 218.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. 720,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,456. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

