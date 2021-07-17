$0.69 EPS Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Aptiv reported earnings per share of ($1.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

In other Aptiv news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 221,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $5,118,360.00. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,227 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APTV traded down $3.84 on Friday, hitting $149.75. The stock had a trading volume of 860,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $76.18 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

