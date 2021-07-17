$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.74. United Natural Foods reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE UNFI opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $408,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,707 shares of company stock worth $9,047,429. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

