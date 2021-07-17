$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.98. Lazard reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Lazard stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.57. Lazard has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $48.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 19.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth $1,579,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $9,185,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 13.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

