$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $675.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. decreased their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.86. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.94.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

