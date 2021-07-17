$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $984.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,058. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $97.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.