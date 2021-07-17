$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

SEE opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.52. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

