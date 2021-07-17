$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after buying an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after buying an additional 295,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after buying an additional 143,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

