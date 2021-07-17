$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $98.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,318.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $47.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

