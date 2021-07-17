100,000 Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

