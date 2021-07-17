10,473,845 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,473,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,280,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.29% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $410,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $166,375,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,633,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,975,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,980,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 90.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

