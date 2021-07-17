10,736 Shares in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,031,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zhihu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Zhihu stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Zhihu Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

