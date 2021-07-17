10,769 Shares in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) Acquired by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Rice Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RICE opened at $17.04 on Friday. Rice Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41.

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

