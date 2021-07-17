11,597 Shares in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,293,000 after acquiring an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECPG. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

ECPG opened at $46.50 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. Analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

