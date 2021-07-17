12,731 Shares in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of BM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BMTX opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.15. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

