13,356 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after buying an additional 4,066,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,716 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

