$14.59 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report $14.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.90 million to $17.16 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $10.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $61.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $69.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $70.23 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $77.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJX traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,073. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.69. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $302.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

