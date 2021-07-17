14,946 Shares in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Bought by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of South Plains Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPFI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of SPFI opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

