15,256 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,268 shares of company stock worth $12,805,246 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.90. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

