155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.34 million.

BLD has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital cut shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

