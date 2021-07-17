1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 139.2% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGIFF remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 219,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,558. 1933 Industries has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08.

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Recreational, and CBD-Infused Products. The Medical and Recreational business segments comprises of the operation, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical marijuana.

