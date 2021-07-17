199,995 Shares in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Purchased by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 199,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGAC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $957,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGAC opened at $9.64 on Friday. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

