1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Down 8.7%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 11,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 231,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIBS shares. Barclays started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1stdibs.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

