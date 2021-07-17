$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will report sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

BHF stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.14. 448,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,160. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.