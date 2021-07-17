$21.35 Million in Sales Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce sales of $21.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $21.70 million. First Bank posted sales of $18.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $86.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.30 million to $87.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $86.35 million, with estimates ranging from $86.10 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

FRBA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 19,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.65. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.