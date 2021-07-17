$23.40 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to announce sales of $23.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.30 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $18.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $88.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $90.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $89.75 million, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $91.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. 36,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $252.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.91. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $16.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

