23,229 Shares in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.