23,487 Shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Purchased by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Aldeyra Therapeutics accounts for 0.1% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,421 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 273,024 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,677,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $9.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 13.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALDX. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. lifted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

