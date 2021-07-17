288,000 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Acquired by Kayak Investment Partners LLC

Kayak Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 288,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. 31,527,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,156,730. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDU. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DBS Vickers cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

