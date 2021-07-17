$32.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post $32.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.27 billion to $34.09 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $21.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $142.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.49 billion to $145.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $173.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $162.96 billion to $183.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.66 on Monday, reaching $212.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,150,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,181,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $198.26 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

