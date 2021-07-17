$33.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post sales of $33.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.80 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $131.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $136.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $136.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.36 billion to $138.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,410,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

