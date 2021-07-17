38,100 Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,731.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 218,239 shares of company stock worth $22,996,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.